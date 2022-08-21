Patriots Tom Brady set to rejoin Buccaneers ‘early’ this week Brady's been out since Aug. 11. Tom Brady will put the pads back on this week. AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Tom Brady’s preseason sabbatical is coming to an end.

Brady will return to the Buccaneers “early” this upcoming week, coach Todd Bowles told reporters Sunday. The Buccaneers return to practice on Monday following Saturday’s preseason game. Bowles isn’t sure if Brady will play in the preseason finale against the Colts this upcoming Saturday.

Brady hasn’t been at Buccaneers practice since Aug. 11 due to personal reasons that weren’t specified. Bowles told reporters that day Brady would be out until after Saturday’s game against the Titans, missing the first two preseason games.

Some concern was raised though about Brady’s return on Thursday when Bowles said there was “no definitive date” on when the quarterback would return to practice. A day later, Bowles clarified his statement.

Advertisement:

“I know exactly when Tom is coming back, and I’ve consistently said it would be sometime after the Titans game,” Bowles said.

“Do I look worried?” Bowles added. “I’m not worried, so I don’t know why anyone else would be worried.”

Brady left training camp in the midst of the Buccaneers’ joint practices with the Dolphins, who were penalized on Aug. 2 for tampering with the future Hall of Famer on numerous occasions from 2019-21. Brady hasn’t made a public comment since Miami was penalized for tampering with him.

Brady, who turned 45 on Aug. 3, briefly retired this offseason before announcing his return to the Buccaneers in March.