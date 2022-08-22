Patriots Report: Patriots talking with teams about trading Isaiah Wynn SI's Albert Breer writes that he knows 'definitively' the Patriots have included Isaiah Wynn in trade discussions. Isaiah Wynn. David J. Phillip/AP

The Patriots have talked with other teams about trading offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

“The one guy I know definitively that they’ve talked with other teams on is Isaiah Wynn, their first-round pick from 2018,” Breer writes in his Monday Morning Quarterback column. “Wynn, though, is on a $10.4 million fifth-year option, which has made it tough to move a guy who, four years after he was drafted, is still seen as a tackle/guard tweener.”

After missing his rookie season with a torn achilles, Wynn has steadily earned more playing time over the years. He’s made 33 starts in three seasons, including 15 last year.

Still, Breer thinks the Patriots are likely to make a trade and Wynn is one name he’s been hearing in particular.

He also mentions receiver as a position where the Patriots might entertain trade talks. Breer writes that Nelson Agholor’s strong offseason may make the Patriots more “hesitant” to move him.

Breer also writes that Kendrick Bourne’s situation could be one to keep an eye on.

“His financials are manageable ($3.75 million, plus $750K in per-game roster bonuses),” says Breer. “He’d shown some frustration with the offensive changes over the last few months, and just got done with a weird week (fight in joint practices with Carolina, scratched for the game). I think the Patriots will get some calls on him, at the very least.”