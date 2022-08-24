Patriots Forbes: New England Patriots are 2nd-most valuable NFL franchise The Patriots hold the 2nd spot for the 11th consecutive year. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, left, speaks with quarterback Mac Jones, right, during training camp, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. AP Photo/Steven Senne

Forbes Magazine recently released its annual NFL franchise valuations, with the New England Patriots being named as the second-most valuable franchise for the 11th consecutive year.

Forbes valued the franchise at $6.4 billion, trailing only the Dallas Cowboys’ $8 billion valuation. The reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams came in just behind the Patriots, with a value of $6.2 billion.

New England’s $6.4 billion valuation marks a 28 percent increase over their 2021 value of $5 billion. This is in line with the growth of NFL franchises as a whole, as the $4.47 billion average value is also a 28 percent increase over last year.

In December of 2021, the the Patriots announced that Gillette Stadium would undergo what they called its most dramatic improvements since its opening in 2002. The project, including the south end zone improvements completed in 2021, marks a $225 million investment by the Kraft family.

According to the team’s announcement, the renovations will include “a completely reimagined plaza leading into the stadium, including a new and enhanced lighthouse. Inside the stadium, there will be a prominent new HD video board as well as new and improved concession locations and other fan amenities.”

The new lighthouse will stand 218-feet tall and feature a 360-degree observation deck at the top, while the HD video board will be the largest of its kind in the country, measuring 370 feet x 60 feet.

The fan entrance into Gillette Stadium’s north end is also being upgraded. Plans for this area include “relocating the entry gates to create a new fan-activation area upon entry to the lower plaza.” Additionally, “a landscaped staircase will lead guests up to the main concourse, where fans will have a view of the field looking toward the south end zone video board and the New England Patriots’ six Super Bowl banners.”

The creation of the Globalization Partners Atrium is another part of the renovations to the north end of the stadium. The Atrium will feature “50,000 square feet of hospitality spaces that will be open year round.” It will include “a huge indoor space with a 58-foot-high glass wall facing the north end plaza, an HD media wall, and a two-tier balcony with unobstructed views of the field,” according to Forbes.

These changes are expected to be completed prior to the 2023 season.