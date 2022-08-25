Patriots The Saints are promoting new escalators with a ’28-3′ joke to troll Falcons fans Years later, '28-3' jokes about the Patriots' epic comeback against the Falcons keep flying. Dont'a Hightower forces the key turnover against Matt Ryan and the Falcons in Super Bowl LI. Barry Chin / Globe staff

Caesar’s Superdome, home of the New Orleans Saints, is getting new elevators.

And there’s a sign promoting the elevators that takes a not-so-subtle dig at the rival Atlanta Falcons.

“Our new express elevators will get you to your seats 28.3x faster than before,” the sign reads. “That might not be an exact number, but there is something about 28-3.”

The joke is a reference to Super Bowl LI, when the Patriots trailed 28-3 before mounting one of the greatest comebacks in Super Bowl history to beat the Falcons. It still is the only Super Bowl to go to overtime.

Much like the Patriots in that game, 28-3 jokes have hung around for a long time.

James White, who retired earlier this month, had a Super Bowl record 14-receptions and scored the go-ahead touchdown. Tom Brady threw for 466 yards and captured yet another Super Bowl MVP. The defense held Atlanta to seven points in the second-half.

The Patriots won two more Super Bowls after that game, including one at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta where the Falcons play. The Falcons have made only one more playoff appearance during that stretch.

New England won its first Super Bowl at the Superdome just over two decades ago.