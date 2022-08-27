Ty Montgomery flies back with Patriots after injuring ankle

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
Ty Montgomery, who left Friday’s preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders with a right ankle injury, traveled back with the Patriots per head coach Bill Belichick.
Belichick said “I don’t know” after the game when asked how serious the injury to the running back might be. Saturday morning, he said the Patriots will likely know a lot more 12 or 24 hours after the injury.
“We’ll see how it goes today. I’m not sure,” Belichick said Saturday. “There’s no update at this point on him. He’ll get looked at this morning, like we usually do.”
Montgomery, projected as the third-stringer behind Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson, stayed on the ground after a rush in the first quarter.
He threw his helmet in frustration and required help to leave the field. Montgomery was then carted off the sideline, to the locker room, and didn’t return.
Montgomery, who signed a two-year contract this offseason, is a threat as a rusher, pass-catcher, and on special teams. When James White retired, that provided him with a greater opportunity than he otherwise may have had.
If he’s out for an extended period of time, that could increase rookie back Pierre Strong Jr.’s role and yield even more carries for Stevenson.
The Patriots finished the preseason 1-2 and will open the regular season Sunday, Sept. 11, at 1 p.m. on the road against the Miami Dolphins.
