Patriots Chris Berman gets Bill Belichick to reveal which position group he's most confident in

An excited Bill Belichick stood at the podium before practice Monday and clapped his hands as he saw longtime ESPN host Chris Berman enter the room.

“Boomer!” exclaimed Belichick before the pair shared a brief exchange.

Belichick said it was an “honor” to have Berman there and told the NFL PrimeTime host that he looked good.

The six-time Super Bowl champion coach also let Berman have the first and last questions of the press conference.

Berman opened by asking if coaching was “still fun” for Belichick after more than four decades in the NFL.

Why is Bill Belichick clapping? Because the great Chris Berman is here. pic.twitter.com/Wzs9WE7g8y — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 29, 2022

“Love it. Love it. Training camp, another week,” Belichick said. “A good opportunity for us to continue to get better. Obviously no game this week, but there’s a lot for us to work on.”

Berman, who joined ESPN a month after the network began in 1979, signed a multi-year contract extension last year to continue hosting NFL PrimeTime, which is no longer broadcast on ESPN but is now streaming on ESPN+.

At the end of the session Berman asked which position group Belichick was most confident in ahead of the moves that will be made to cut the roster to 53 by Tuesday.

Belichick said that the safeties were a deep and impressive group, with Devin McCourty, Jabrill Peppers, Adrian Phillips, Kyle Dugger, and Myles Bryant manning the spot.

“We’ve shown and used packages last year with all three safeties on the field,” Belichick said. “Jabrill wasn’t here obviously, and [Joshuah] Bledsoe has had a good camp as well. So I think that’s a pretty competitive position not just for roster spots but also for playing time and how that gets distributed, so that’s probably No. 1.”