Live updates: The latest news on Patriots roster cuts

The Patriots must trim the roster to 53 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m.

With the roster at 80 players as of Tuesday morning, New England began the day with over two dozen moves to make.

Even though he’s been in the business for a long time, roster cuts never get easier, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said Tuesday morning.

“It’s always difficult to talk to those players about the fact that they’ve done a lot,” Belichick said. “They’ve contributed a lot, they’ve worked hard, they’ve put a lot into it, but 37 of the 90 — or now 27 of the 90 with the roster being at 80 — are not going to be on the 53-man roster.”

TE, Devin Asiasi. According to NFL Network’s Mike Giardi, the Patriots have parted ways with the 2020 third-round pick who had two catches during his time in New England. After releasing Asiasi and Dalton Keene, the Patriots are down to Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, Matt Sokol, and Jalen Wydermyer at tight-end. Perhaps this could create some room for Lil’Jordan Humphrey to stay on in more of a hybrid role?

CB Terrance Mitchell. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Patriots have informed Mitchell he will be among today’s cuts. Mitchell signed with the Patriots after starting 13 games for Houston last year. He was listed as a starter on the Patriots’ unofficial depth chart, which makes this move more of a surprise.