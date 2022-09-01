Patriots Devin Asiasi’s father shared a message for Bill Belichick after his son was cut by the Patriots Asiasi was a third-round pick by the Patriots in 2020. Devin Asiasi in May, 2022. AP Photo/Steven Senne

Though Devin Asiasi was among the Patriots’ recent roster cuts, his father was appreciative of the team and its coach.

Dave Asiasi, Devin’s father, took to Twitter to thank Bill Belichick and the Patriots organization.

“Thank you for believing in my son and developing his game,” he wrote.

Asiasi was claimed off the waiver wire by the Bengals on Wednesday.

Originally a third-round pick by the Patriots in 2020 out of UCLA, Asiasi caught two passes in two seasons (one of them for a touchdown). While at UCLA, Asiasi caught 44 passes in his final collegiate season for 641 yards and four touchdowns.

New England also cut fellow 2020 third-round pick (and tight end) Dalton Keene. As a result, the Patriots currently have just Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith on the team’s roster at the tight end position.