Former Patriots LB Brandon Copeland is starring in a 'Shark Tank'-style Netflix show

Former Patriots linebacker Brandon Copeland is one of four investors in a new “Shark Tank”-style real estate show that made its debut on Netflix this week.

The reality show is called “Buy My House,” and it focuses on buying houses instead of companies.

Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman, Corcoran CEO Pam Liebman, and real estate mogul Danisha Wrighster make up the panel along with Copeland.

Copeland, who played with New England in 2021, filmed the show in 2021 while playing for the Falcons.

“I understand the potential a show like this has, not only to change my life forever but also, ‘Shark Tank’ has changed a lot of people’s lives,” Copeland told ESPN. “I look at business differently because of ‘Shark Tank.’ I understand valuations a little bit differently because of ‘Shark Tank.'”

The free agent linebacker who played college football at Penn said he felt extreme imposter syndrome on the first day of filming. He was reportedly doing two-a-day workouts before and after the show’s 12-hour filming sessions.

But, encouragement from friends and producers, along with a glance at his own portfolio, helped Copeland feel better and stick with the show.

Executive producer Tom Foreman found Copeland’s background intriguing. Having an Ivy League-educated NFL veteran who works at a hedge fund in the offseason and flips houses in his spare time is somewhat of a rare combination.

“Liked his resume. Liked the interesting way he had come to property investing,” Forman said. “Liked his spirit, and reached out to him as we were casting the show and said we had our eye on you and think we have the perfect vehicle.”

Buying properties on the show was different from his previous investing experiences, Copeland said.

“You have to meet everybody and you hear their stories and what they’ve gone through in some of these places and what they mean to them and you can’t hide from it,” Copeland said. “It is, I won’t say a challenge, well, partly a challenge, but a different dynamic than any of us … or most of us have ever invested.”

Copeland is still looking for an NFL team for this season. He worked out with the Ravens a few weeks ago.

But for now, the work ethic that propelled him to a lengthy NFL career can be streamed on Netflix as he continues to expand his portfolio.

“I completely understood the show and what hopefully people will be a part of it,” Copeland said. “But I also thought it was one of those things that if I said no to this, I could regret it for the rest of my life.”