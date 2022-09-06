Patriots Julian Edelman will be featured in his own episode of ‘My Football Life’ The Super Bowl LIII MVP's episode will air the day after Thanksgiving. Julian Edelman celebrates a touchdown catch against the Kansas City Chiefs. Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff

Former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman will be featured in an episode of “My Football Life” on NFL Network which airs the day after Thanksgiving on November 25th.

The former Kent State quarterback who reinvented himself as a receiver in the NFL and played eleven seasons with the Patriots will be part of the series that began in 2011 with a profile of coach Bill Belichick.

Other football stories highlighted by the series this season will include: Joe Theismann, Rod Woodson, Edgerrin James, Franco Harris, and the 1972 Miami Dolphins.

Edelman is the sixth player or coach with significant ties to New England to appear in “My Football Life” including Belichick, Curtis Martin, Rodney Harrison, Wes Welker, and Willie McGinest according to NBC Sports Boston.

Edelman is a former seventh-round pick who won three Super Bowls in New England and was named MVP of Super Bowl LIII. He caught 10 passes for 141 yards en route to becoming the first Jewish player to win the award.

The 5-foot-10 receiver caught 620 passes for 6,822 yards and 36 touchdowns during his time in New England.

The Patriots released Edelman in 2021 after failing a physical. Before that, he was limited to six games in 2020.

He said last month that his body feels better than it has in a long time and that he’d consider making a comeback if the right circumstances aligned.

Longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski tweeted that Edelman should come back.

Edelman currently hosts a podcast with comedian Sam Morril called Games With Names. Notable guests include former football stars Tedy Bruschi and Adrian Peterson, among others.

An integral part of multiple championship teams, Edelman is second all-time behind Jerry Rice in playoff receptions and receiving yards. He also has the most punt returns for touchdowns in Patriots history with four.