Patriots Patriots reportedly add former first-round pick Laquon Treadwell to practice squad Treadwell was cut by the Jaguars in late August. Laquon Treadwell during the Jaguars-Steelers preseason game in Aug. 2022. AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

The Patriots are reportedly adding to the team’s depth at wide receiver with just days to go before the regular season kicks off.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Patriots are signing receiver Laquon Treadwell to the team’s practice squad.

The Patriots are signing WR Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad, per source.



Treadwell finished with 451 receiving yards in 12 games for the Jaguars last season. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 5, 2022

Treadwell, 27, was originally a first-round pick by the Vikings (23rd overall) in 2016. He failed to emerge in Minnesota, however, catching just 65 passes in four seasons.

After spending the 2020 season with the Falcons, Treadwell recorded one of his most prolific professional seasons as a member of the Jaguars in 2021. In 12 games, he made 33 catches for 434 yards, catching a lone touchdown pass.

Treadwell was cut by Jacksonville in late August.

The Patriots currently have wide receivers Tre Nixon, Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Lynn Bowden Jr. already on the team’s practice squad. The receivers on the active roster at the moment are: Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers, and DeVante Parker (along with special teams captain Matthew Slater).