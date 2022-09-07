Patriots Former Patriots offensive lineman, assistant coach Guy Morriss dies at 71 Morriss, who played 15 NFL seasons between Philadelphia and New England, later became head coach at Kentucky and Baylor.

Former Patriots offensive lineman and assistant coach Guy Morriss died at 71 on Tuesday, the team announced.

The former TCU standout began his career with the Philadelphia Eagles after being selected in the second-round of the 1973 NFL Draft. He played in Philadelphia for a decade from 1973-1983.

The interior lineman finished his career in New England from 1984-1987.

He was a member of the 1985 Patriots team, which made the first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.

A few years after retiring, Morris got into coaching. He started his coaching career in 1988 as an assistant offensive line coach for the Patriots. He eventually worked his way up the college coaching ladder, and was head coach of Kentucky (2001, 2002) and Baylor (2003-2007).

Advertisement:

Morris’s most recent coaching job was at the high-school level where he coached offensive linemen at Lexington Christian Academy in his home state of Kentucky.