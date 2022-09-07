Patriots Patriots QB Mac Jones is among six players named team captains The second-year signal caller has been elevated to team captain. Mac Jones waved to fans at the end of the practice session.

Heading into his second NFL season, Mac Jones has picked up another honor.

The Patriots named him a team captain, along with five other players for this season. Head coach Bill Belichick made the announcement before practice in South Florida on Wednesday.

“I think it’s really cool, I think I have a lot of work to do,” Jones said in a video posted to Twitter by The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride. “I want to become an even better leader and I think we have great guys around us that make everything better. Great coaches, great organization, and we’ve just got to build.”

Mac Jones on being named a #Patriots captain: pic.twitter.com/gY19c3o3VI — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) September 7, 2022

Defensive back Devin McCourty, special teams ace Matthew Slater, and offensive lineman David Andrews were selected as captains again after being in the role last season. Jones, defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr., and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley were added as new captains.

Running back James White retired last month, and linebacker Dont’a Hightower is not currently on the roster. Both were captains last season.

Jones, who turned 24 earlier this week, made the Pro Bowl last year during his rookie season. The 2021 first-round pick completed 352 of 521 passing attempts for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns against 13 interceptions.

Before joining the Patriots, Jones was a member of two national championship teams at Alabama, and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting during his junior season.

Jones, who replaced Cam Newton as New England’s starting quarterback last year, was a member of the 2021 PFWA all-rookie team.

“I’m going to continue to learn from the older guys like I did when I first got here,” Jones said Wednesday. “Hopefully some of the younger guys can come to me with issues that they want to get fixed and things that they’re struggling with and I’ll be happy to help anybody on our team.”