Patriots Ty Montgomery, Isaiah Wynn spotted at Patriots practice in Miami Montgomery is working his way back after a preseason ankle injury. Ty Montgomery before a Patriots-Panthers preseason game. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Patriots continued preparations to face the Dolphins in Week 1 with a practice at Palm Beach Atlantic University on Wednesday.

And after both running back Ty Montgomery and offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn traveled with the team to Miami despite recent injuries, the duo went one step farther by also returning to the practice field.

RB Ty Montgomery (ankle) and RT Isaiah Wynn are back practicing with the #Patriots. Practice squad LB Harvey Langi is the only player missing here in West Palm Beach. pic.twitter.com/nbyoM3j12c — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) September 7, 2022

Montgomery, 29, sustained an injury to his right ankle in the Patriots’ preseason finale against the Raiders in August. Though it was initially feared to be a serious injury, New England opted to not place Montgomery on short-term injured reserve (for four regular season games).

Wynn, 26, has also missed time recently due to an undisclosed injury.

Advertisement:

Both players are expected to have impactful roles for the Patriots in 2022 if healthy. On Tuesday, Bill Belichick said that everyone who traveled with the team will “have a shot” to play when asked for an injury update.

The only player reportedly not spotted at the team’s practice on Wednesday was practice squad linebacker Harvey Langi.