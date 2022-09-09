Patriots Isaiah Wynn not worried about trade rumors, only focused on Patriots’ Week 1 matchup “I don’t pay attention to that." Isaiah Wynn is entering his fifth season with the Patriots.

Much of the news surrounding Isaiah Wynn entering the 2022 season hasn’t been positive.

First, Wynn was moved from the team’s starting left tackle spot to right tackle after an unimpressive 2021 season. The move led to an awkward exchange between Wynn and reporters at the start of training camp.

After missing some time in camp, Wynn’s name popped up in the news a few weeks later when it was reported that the Patriots were talking with teams about trading him.

Wynn spoke to the media for the first time since the trade rumors came up in late August on Friday and didn’t give them much thought.

“I don’t pay attention to that,” Wynn said.

“I’m worried about the game on Sunday,” Wynn added. “We’ve got a game. So I ain’t worried about none of that.”

Wynn is entering the final season of his rookie contract, which includes a $10.4 million salary that’s fully guaranteed. While New England was looking to free up some cap space ahead of the roster cutdown to 53 players in late August, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported that the Patriots wanted to see if they could get a pick high enough in return to make a deal work.

There wasn’t much traction for a trade at that time, according to Howe, citing Wynn’s prior injury history (he’s played in just 35 games over four seasons), among other things.

New England also brought back former starting right tackle Marcus Cannon on Thursday, signing him to the practice squad. The reunion with Cannon led to some speculation on Wynn’s future with the team.

Wynn was limited at practice this week due to a back injury, but said he’s “excited to get out there Sunday.”

“I’ve been practicing all week. I’m here,” Wynn said.

The Patriots officially listed Wynn as questionable for Sunday’s Week 1 game against the Dolphins.