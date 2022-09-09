Patriots Julian Edelman joins list of those concerned about Patriots’ offense “It didn’t look good in the preseason. I’m not going to lie." Julian Edelman's concerned about his former team's offense. AP Photo/Mary Schwalm

Several NFL analysts have shared their concerns about the Patriots’ offense as the unit struggled through much of training camp and the preseason. Julian Edelman is the latest to express worry about his former team’s offense.

“I do. I do share that concern,” Edelman said in an interview with WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Friday. “And it’s not a concern, but you’re always concerned when you lose your offensive coordinator and there’s a new guy coming in, regardless of who it is, with a young quarterback that you have in Mac Jones that had a successful rookie year.

“That second year is usually his biggest jump, and when he’s got to change play-callers in the middle of it, it wouldn’t matter if it was someone else that called offensive plays. It’s still going to be an effect and a learning experience for that relationship between the quarterback and the play-caller.”

The first preseason of the post-Josh McDaniels era didn’t bring great results for the Patriots’ offense. In the seven preseason drives that Jones played, the Patriots’ starting offensive unit scored in just two of them for 10 points. They went three-and-out in four of the other drives, and the fifth drive ended in a Jones interception.

The offense didn’t look great during practices in training camp, either. After implementing a new zone blocking scheme, New England’s ground game struggled to gain yards and allowed Jones to be pressured several times in joint practices with the Panthers and Raiders.

Edelman was present for one of those joint practices with the Raiders and admitted that it “didn’t look great, they looked like they didn’t have any juice.” He also explained why the results of certain preseason plays might not matter.

“It didn’t look good in the preseason. I’m not going to lie,” Edelman said. “But it’s also fool’s gold in the preseason, because a lot of times, these coaches, they’ll put people in situations that they know they can’t succeed, and they want to see how they react. You see a lot of vanilla coverages, vanilla defense. You’re throwing out vanilla concepts on offense because you want to see matchups – can this guy win 1-on-1? Can this guy do this? So, it’s a little fool’s gold-y with the preseason play.”

And the Patriots still have to figure out who is calling the plays on offense. A direct successor to McDaniels wasn’t named. Matt Patricia, who was the Patriots’ defensive coordinator from 2012-17, was named the offensive line coach and assumed play-calling duties for the offense for much of the preseason. Joe Judge became the quarterbacks coach while Bill Belichick has a big role in working on the offense, too.

Despite the unconventional backgrounds of all three coaches, Edelman believes that the unusual plan could work.

“I think it’s going to be a collaborative effort. I think it’s going to be Bill, Judge, and Matty P,” Edelman said. “We all forget that Matty P started on offense. Bill has a thing where when coaches are coming in, he’ll cross-train them. He’ll throw a defensive coach on the offensive side, make him learn the offensive side of the ball for three or four years, and then he brings them back to defense. So it’s not like Matty P has no information or no knowledge of offense. This guy knows football.”

Still, Edelman recognized that all three will have to adjust to their new roles quickly — not just for the sake of the team, but also for Jones.

“It’s going to be a huge learning experience, and it’s going to have to happen fast,” Edelman said. “That relationship between whoever’s calling plays and your young quarterback that had a successful rookie season that has to build off that to gain and keep his confidence.”

The Patriots’ offense will face its first real test on Sunday when they open the season against the Dolphins.