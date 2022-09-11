Patriots ‘Not enough good things to win’: Bill Belichick on the Patriots’ Week 1 loss New England dropped the season opener 20-7 in Miami. New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Matt Patricia, senior football advisor, watch during the second half of Week 1's game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Following an offseason full of questions, the Patriots did little to quell the skeptics on Sunday, falling 20-7 against Miami in the season opener.

Head coach Bill Belichick addressed the media following the loss, noting that, for the most part, the game was relatively even. “Two big plays [Miami’s strip-sack touchdown and end-of-half fourth-down touchdown], 14 points, really skewed the game,” Belichick pointed out.

The Patriots were able to move the ball into Dolphins territory a number of times, though they came away with just seven points.

“Couldn’t get enough points when we got into their territory. We got in there 6,7 times or whatever it was, and ended up with seven points, so we’ve got to do a better job of finishing,” Belichick said.

He continued, “Not enough good things to win, a couple bad plays really hurt us. Need to finish some drives better on both sides of the ball.”

Quarterback Mac Jones was unable to build much of a rhythm in the loss, finishing the contest 21 of 30 for 213 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He was sacked twice, losing a fumble that was recovered for a Miami touchdown in the second quarter.

When asked about Jones’s performance, Belichick simply said, “There weren’t a lot of incomplete passes.” He did not have an update on Jones’ reported back injury, saying that he had yet not been in the training room.

Many around New England were caught off-guard by the lack of playing time given to Kendrick Bourne, who did not appear in the game until over midway through the fourth quarter. Bourne hauled in a 41-yard pass on his second snap for his only catch of the day.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Belichick did not offer much insight into the decision, saying, “We did what we thought was best,” in regard to Bourne’s lack of playing time, and that it was not disciplinary.

Despite the sluggish start to the season, Belichick is not hitting the panic button. “We just all need to do a better job, obviously, coaches, players. We just all need to perform better. So we’ll work on that,” he said.

“It’s a long season. I don’t think anything will be decided after this week’s games.”