Patriots Matt Patricia is reportedly the Patriots’ play-caller vs. Miami The Patriots have reportedly picked a play-caller. Mac Jones worked on a passing drill with assistant coach Matt Patricia.

Matt Patricia will call the Patriots’ offensive plays during Sunday’s season-opener against Miami, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“The #Patriots offensive play-caller is expected to be senior football advisor Matt Patricia, with heavy influence from coach Bill Belichick,” Rapoport wrote on Twitter.

The move comes as the Patriots begin their first season in over a decade without Josh McDaniels, the team’s longtime offensive coordinator who is now head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

New England never officially replaced McDaniels. Belichick let Patricia and quarterbacks coach Joe Judge get reps calling plays during the preseason.

Both Judge and Patricia are former NFL head coaches. Judge coached the Giants last season, and Patricia coached the Lions from 2018-2020.

Advertisement:

It’s been a rough start as the Patriots continue to install their new offense. The Patriots went 1-2 in the preseason and threw twice as many interceptions (4) as passing touchdowns (2). They’ve also had issues running the ball to the outside as they implement a zone blocking scheme.

Quarterback Mac Jones is coming off a strong rookie season that resulted in his first Pro Bowl appearance. The Patriots have depth at receiver with DeVante Parker, Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, and Kendrick Bourne all showing varying levels of production. A healthy TY Montgomery should help the run game, along with Rhamondre Stevenson.

Patricia was the Patriots’ defensive coordinator from 2012-2017, but began his Patriots career as an offensive assistant in 2004 and currently coaches offensive line.