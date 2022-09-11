Patriots Rams reportedly considered signing Jimmy Garoppolo as a backup option Garoppolo eventually agreed to a restructured deal with the 49ers. Jimmy Garoppolo practicing with the 49ers in September. AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Though Jimmy Garoppolo ended up staying in San Francisco, a recent report indicated that a division rival was “lurking” had the 49ers been unable to agree to a restructured contract with the former Patriots quarterback.

Garoppolo, 30, ultimately opted to remain with the 49ers on a new one-year deal worth up to $16 million.

But according to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter, the Los Angeles Rams were interested in potentially adding Garoppolo as a backup for starter Matthew Stafford.

As Schefter noted, the Rams and Garoppolo “had the makings of a deal” had he been cut by the 49ers. San Francisco, per the report, were unaware of the possible deal with the team’s NFC West counterpart.