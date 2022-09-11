Watch the Patriots’ first touchdown of the 2022 season

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
Though it came later than most fans would have liked, the Patriots finally scored their first touchdown of the 2022 season.
Trailing 17-0 with 4:44 remaining in the third quarter of Sunday’s matchup with the Dolphins, Mac Jones connected for a six-yard score with a wide open Ty Montgomery, who rolled into the end zone after falling on the one-yard line.
The touchdown capped off New England’s best drive of the day, a 15-play, 92 yard sequence that took over eight minutes and cut the score to 17-7.
Montgomery is making his Patriots debut after originally being listed as questionable with a knee injury.
