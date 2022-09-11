Patriots Watch the Patriots’ first touchdown of the 2022 season Mac Jones connected with Ty Montgomery from six yards out to cut the deficit to 17-7 in the third quarter. New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) and wide receiver DeVante Parker (1) congratulate wide receiver Ty Montgomery (14) after Montgomery scored a touchdown during the second half against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Though it came later than most fans would have liked, the Patriots finally scored their first touchdown of the 2022 season.

Trailing 17-0 with 4:44 remaining in the third quarter of Sunday’s matchup with the Dolphins, Mac Jones connected for a six-yard score with a wide open Ty Montgomery, who rolled into the end zone after falling on the one-yard line.

The touchdown capped off New England’s best drive of the day, a 15-play, 92 yard sequence that took over eight minutes and cut the score to 17-7.

Montgomery is making his Patriots debut after originally being listed as questionable with a knee injury.