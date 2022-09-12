Patriots Sunday’s Patriots loss revealed this illuminating stat about Bill Belichick without Tom Brady After Sunday's loss, the Miami Dolphins have more wins since the closing weeks of the 2012 season than Belichick has ever had without Brady. Tom Brady will return to face old coach Bill Belichick at Gillette Stadium in 2021.

Here’s a stat for those who like to debate whether Tom Brady or Bill Belichick played a bigger part in the Patriots’ six Super Bowl wins.

Heading into Sunday’s game, Belichick was a head coach for 150 games without Brady as his team’s staring quarterback. He went 71-79.

Sunday’s opponent was the Miami Dolphins. Over their last 150 games they went 71-79.

After Sunday’s loss, the Dolphins have more wins since the closing weeks of the 2012 season than Belichick has ever had without Brady.

That’s not to take anything away from the six-time Super Bowl championship coach and three-time AP Coach of the Year, whose all-time record is 321-157.

Sunday’s Dolphins win over Patriots broke the big tie we’ve been sitting on all offseason:



Bill Belichick is now 71–80 in 151 career regular season games coached with someone other than Tom Brady as his starting QB.



Dolphins are now 72–79 in their last 151 regular season games. — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) September 12, 2022

But, the numbers, as pointed out by WGR 550’s Sal Capaccio on Twitter, are interesting. Especially with what they show about Brady’s longevity. The guy started every game during 17 of his 22 NFL seasons while playing at an extremely high level.

Here’s the math on the Belichick-Dolphins comparison:

Belichick regular-season games without Brady as starter:

1991: 6-10

1992: 7-9

1993: 7-9

1994: 11-5

1995: 5-11

2000: 5-11

2001: 0-2. (Brady started final 14 games after Drew Bledsoe injury)

2008: 10-5 (Brady torn ACL in season opener)

2016: 3-1 (Deflategate suspension)

2020: 7-9

2021: 10-7

2022: 0-1

Record: 71-80

Miami’s last 151 regular-season games:

2022: 1-0

2021: 9-8

2020: 10-6

2019: 5-11

2018: 7-9

2017: 6-10

2016: 10-6

2015: 6-10

2014: 8-8

2013: 7-9

2012 (last four games): 2-2

Record: 72-79

Brady’s regular-season games without Belichick

2020: 11-5

2021: 13-4

2022: 1-0

Record: 25-9