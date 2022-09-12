Patriots Mac Jones reportedly had back spasms and ‘there is a chance’ he could play against Steelers Jones reportedly is feeling better and the Patriots will continue to monitor him this week. Mac Jones took the first game snaps of his sophomore NFL season on Friday. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is believed to have had back spasms and might end up playing this week, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“#Patriots QB Mac Jones is believed to have been suffering from back spasms, sources say,” Rapoport wrote on Twitter. “X-Rays were negative, per @TomPelissero, and there is a chance Jones plays this week. Overall, a very positive outcome.”

Jones had back pain following Sunday’s loss to Miami and had an X-ray test done. It’s unclear exactly which play caused the pain.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Jones’s scans came back “normal” and the injury is not thought to be serious. ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported that Jones felt “notably better” after returning to Massachusetts and the Patriots will continue to monitor his progress leading up to Sunday’s matchup with Pittsburgh.

Jones completed 21 of 30 passes for 213 yards, a touchdown, and an interception during the Patriots’ 20-7 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

The second-year signal caller missed his scheduled media availability Sunday night and is expected to speak to reporters Monday afternoon.