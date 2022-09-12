Patriots Mac Jones says Kendrick Bourne needs to ‘control what he can control’ "I know exactly where he’s going to be." Mac Jones of the New England Patriots talks with teammate Kendrick Bourne in January. Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones targeted Kendrick Bourne 70 times last season, connecting on 55 receptions, 800 receiving yards, and five touchdowns.

Jones might be excused, then, if he was one of the unnamed Patriots players who reportedly want Bourne to get more playing time, as the wide receiver’s mysterious benching continues. Bourne seems to be in Belichick’s doghouse after he was part of the skirmishes between the Patriots and Panthers during the preseason, a trend that continued during the Patriots’ 20-7 loss to the Dolphins in their season opener on Sunday. Bourne finally entered the game for the first time late in the fourth quarter and caught his only target of the afternoon — a 41-yard reception from Jones.

Jones didn’t speak to the media following the loss as he dealt with a back injury, but he was asked about Bourne’s benching on Monday.

“I think KB has to control what he can control, and when he gets a chance to play or practice, just like we all do, we have to do the best that we can,” Jones said. “He just has to continue to be himself, and he has done a good job. He’s a great teammate. And we have a lot of guys on our team like that. I hope he can contribute more and he will. His time will come. Like I always say, the plays will come, don’t chase them. He’ll get a chance, and when he does, I have confidence in him.

“He’s a great route runner, great competitor, so he’s just got to do what he’s doing, and he’ll continue to see his role increase.”

Belichick gave non-answers regarding Bourne on Sunday, although he did say the benching wasn’t disciplinary. He reiterated that stance on WEEI in an appearance on Monday.

“I thought KB did a great job stepping in there when we needed him,” Belichick said. “Made a big play for us. He’s a good player. I’m sure that he’ll have plenty of opportunities, as all of our skill players will, going forward, so we’ll see how it all plays out.”

For his part, Bourne said he didn’t know why he was benched, but added that he isn’t giving Patriots’ coaches “what they want to see.”

“Disappointed in myself,” Bourne told reporters. “I could be better. Play better. Practice better. So I think that’s what it takes, just me practicing better so the coaches can trust me more.”

Jones was asked about his chemistry with Bourne.

“Yeah, I think KB is very consistent with how he plays,” Jones said. “I know exactly where he’s going to be and stuff. So we have a good amount of banked reps, as I always say, and I feel that way about a lot of guys on our team. So I feel like we can spread the ball around, and we just have to continue to do that.

“Like I said, KB is a big part of that. We want him to be able to help, anyone to help. We just want to score more points.”