Gisele Bündchen wants Tom Brady to 'be more present' The supermodel opened up about her concerns about Brady's career during an interview with Elle magazine.

Gisele Bündchen has concerns about Tom Brady’s decision to continue playing football, according to an interview with Elle magazine.

Brady briefly retired before returning to the Buccaneers for his 23rd season. He took an 11-day absence from the team during the preseason, but he hasn’t skipped a beat on the field, leading Tampa Bay to a season-opening win over the Dallas Cowboys.

According to Elle, Bündchen views depictions of her being desperate for Brady to retire as “sexist.’

“I think this is the system we’ve been living in,” Bündchen said. “That’s what society has accepted and what society hasn’t accepted.”

She knows how much he loves the game, but she still has her concerns which she’s made clear.

“Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” Bündchen said. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

The supermodel lived in Boston for years while Brady played for the Patriots. She said she was grateful to have been there for the moments that shaped who her kids are and that seeing Brady’s success made her feel good.

“I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom],” Bündchen said. “I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams. Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career — it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that.”