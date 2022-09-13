Patriots Tom Brady on retirement rumors: ‘one of these days they’re going to be right’ The 7-time Super Bowl champ is in his 23rd NFL season. Tom Brady stands on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. AP Photo/Zach Bolinger, file

Tom Brady‘s emotions are hitting him harder than ever, he said on the Let’s Go podcast with Jim Gray on Monday.

The 45-year-old quarterback took a brief preseason hiatus before leading the Buccaneers to a Week 1 victory over the Cowboys.

There is still plenty of speculation over when he’ll retire, as well as the strain of having to balance responsibilities in his personal life.

“I’m feeling more than things in the past for some reason,” Brady said. “I’m just really feeling intensely, my emotions. I’ve always had that, but I think when you get close to the end … All these, I’m never going to take for granted.”

Brady, who briefly retired earlier this year before returning to Tampa Bay, said he hasn’t made a decision on how long he’ll play. He knows his time is limited.

“One of these days, they’re going to be right,” Brady said of retirement rumors. “I will say that. One of these days, if you make enough predictions and so forth. I think we’ve all kind of talked about the predictions that have not come true. But for me, the ability to play and love what I’m doing in year 23 … it’s really fun for me. I feel it out there. I feel the joy. I feel the happiness, the camraderie.”

Still, there are challenges that come with playing at a high level and trying to maintain his personal life.

Gray asked Brady why he would think about retiring when he’s playing the way he’s playing and still physically able to do it.

“You wrestle with different things as you get older, Brady said. “I’d say the only thing that changed over time is you have different priorities when you get older. When I was 25, there was the simplicity of a 25-year old life. I think when you’re 45 you have other commitments and obligations that are very important to you, namely children that are growing up.”

Brady also mentioned missing out on key life events as a factor that has him thinking about retirement.

“I haven’t had a Christmas in 23 years,” Brady said. “I haven’t had a Thanksgiving in 23 years. I haven’t celebrated birthdays with people that I care about that are born from August to late January. I’m not able to be at funerals and I’m not able to be at weddings. I think there comes a point in your life, where you say you know what I’ve had my fill it’s enough and it’s time to go on into other parts of life.”

There’s also the physical realities that come with taking NFL hits into your mid-forties.

“There’s no margin of error when you’re 45. You take hits. And you feel every hit. When you’re younger, your body is a lot different. And when you’re 45 your body changes a lot. So what am I dealing with today? I woke up going holy s—, there were some hits … and you go ok how much longer do I want to make this commitment?”

Brady said he’s made the commitment through this year. And he still loves playing. He knows the end is near, but he doesn’t have an exact date yet.

“Like always,” Brady said. “You continue to evaluate all these different aspects of playing.”