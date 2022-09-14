Patriots Mac Jones believes Patriots’ problems from Week 1 are easily fixable "We’re moving in the right direction in practice." New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones aims a pass against the Miami Dolphins. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Mac Jones and the Patriots struggled through a lengthy list of issues on Sunday in their season-opening loss to the Dolphins, particularly on the offensive end.

On Wednesday, a reporter asked Jones if those problems are easily fixable before they take on the Steelers in Week 2.

“Yeah. I think we’ve moved on, but I think everything you can do in any game to fix the bad plays and keep the good ones is what you want to do,” Jones said. ” … It’s Week 1 and we did a lot of good things out there. We’re moving in the right direction in practice. A lot of the communication is improving and that’s what happens as the season goes along. You fix the things you want to work on and keep the things that you’re doing well.

“We feel confident about it and we just have to go out there and do it, really. There’s no talking to be done.”

Jones suffered a back injury on Sunday, but his X-rays were negative, and he reiterated that he expects to play against the Steelers.

“Just the normal treatment plan,” Jones said. “I always like to work with my guy Brian [Dolan] and he does a good job. That’s what we always do. Whatever hurts during the game, just fix it and then play the next week.”

The Steelers, however, present a hearty challenge with their defense, which intercepted star Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow four times in Week 1 en route to a 23-20 victory.

“I think it’s a super talented defense,” Jones said. “Play a lot of different coverages, definitely fly to the ball. …

“They’ve got play makers all over the field. It’s a really good defense to kind of go against. We don’t get to play against them a lot, but just got to be ready to go and correct the things we want to correct and focus on ourselves.”

The Patriots and Steelers kick off at 1 p.m. in Pittsburgh.