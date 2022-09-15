Patriots Mac Jones reportedly missed practice due to illness on Thursday Jones reportedly got the day off because of an upset stomach. Mac Jones spearheaded a 15-play, 92-yard touchdown drive, the only scoring drive for the Patriots Sunday.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones missed practice on Thursday due to an illness, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

“My understanding is it’s not believed to be COVID-related — Jones just had an upset stomach so they decided to give him the day off,” wrote Pelissero on Twitter.

My understanding is it's not believed to be COVID-related — Jones just had an upset stomach so they decided to give him the day off. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 15, 2022

Jones experienced back pain after the Patriots’ loss to Miami on Sunday. His X-ray tests reportedly came back “normal”, and he said earlier this week that he expects to play against Pittsburgh.

The Patriots said they would continue to monitor him during the week. Jones was a full participant at practice on Wednesday.

The second-year signal caller went 21-for-30 for 213 yards, a touchdown, and an interception last week against the Dolphins.

The Patriots carry three quarterbacks on the roster — Jones, Brian Hoyer, and Bailey Zappe.