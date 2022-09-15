Patriots Patriots add Trent Brown to injured list due to ankle issue Brown joined five other Patriots on the limited participation list. New England Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Las Vegas Raiders. AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

The Patriots added offensive tackle Trent Brown to the injured list on Thursday — a concerning sign for the offensive line prior to Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

Brown’s absence would be a big loss against a Steelers defense that sacked Joe Burrow seven times and forced four interceptions in a 23-20 victory. He joined LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (toe), Joshuah Bledsoe (groin), Adrian Phillips (ribs), Pierre Strong Jr. (shoulder) and Shaun Wade (ankle) in limited participation.

Mac Jones — who has dealt with back issues all week — also sat out with a non-COVID stomach illness.

Brown played every snap against the Dolphins, but may have made a costly mistake on a second-quarter strip sack that led to a Dolphins touchdown.

Brandon Jones strip sacks Mac Jones and the Dolphins score a defensive TD pic.twitter.com/Z3q2L2DxG3 — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) September 11, 2022

Brown didn’t take questions after the game. The next day, he gave a very brief press conference to reporters in which he answered questions in a monotone.

“I love the Patriots,” he added, when asked if he was happy with the team at the moment.

Belichick joked on Wednesday that Brown won’t ever be “a decathlon athlete, that’s not what he is” but said Brown’s extended playing time is a positive.

“He shares the play, but like everybody else, everybody has things they need to work on,” Belichick said. “That goes for all of us. So he’s working. …

“He’s been good. He’s just had more opportunity to be out there than he has. Last year, he played seven plays, nine plays whatever it was. So we’re already well past that. That’s a good thing.”