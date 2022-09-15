Patriots What the Steelers are saying about Patriots heading into Week 2 matchup Here are five notable things the Steelers said about the Patriots this week. Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, left, and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick talks on the field following an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018. The Steelers won 17-10. (AP Photo/Don Wright) AP Photo/Don Wright

Based on the way the Patriots played last week, it’s a bit surprising to hear the words lockdown and legendary associated with them.

But Steelers coach Mike Tomlin had high praise for a pair of Patriots players.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is set to face a pair of former Alabama teammates in Steelers defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick and running back Najee Harris.

One of those former teammates weighed in on whether or not Jones will play following reported back spasms.

And of course, there’s the storyline of longtime Patriots assistant coach and former Miami head coach Brian Flores working with Pittsburgh’s defense.

Here are five things the Steelers said about the Patriots heading into Sunday’s Week 2 matchup.

Najee Harris would be surprised if Mac Jones doesn’t play

Mac Jones was listed on the Patriots injury report because of back pain that occurred after Sunday’s loss to Miami. He was a full participant at practice on Wednesday, but missed practice on Thursday because of an upset stomach according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Still, Harris expects to see the second-year quarterback suiting up on Sunday.

“I think that Belichick and all those guys are doing a really good job of molding him on what it is to be an NFL quarterback,” Harris said. “And he embraces all that. He’s a really good leader. Me being in college four years with him in 2017, [I’ve seen that] he’s a really tough guy and he’ll take some hits and get back up, so I’ll be surprised if he doesn’t play.”

Mike Tomlin said Jonathan Jones is New England’s next lockdown corner

Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones appears to have made quite an impression on Tomlin.

“They play a really, really good matchup game,” Tomlin said. “An example: I’m watching their tape and they’ve always got a lockdown-match corner over the years. In recent years it’s been [Stephon] Gilmore, and then it was J.C. Jackson, and now it’s [Jonathan]] Jones. I think that’s what you get when there’s continuity in the program, if you will.”

Mitch Trubisky thinks having Brian Flores is huge for preparing against Patriots

Steelers senior defensive assistant Brian Flores coached with the Patriots from 2008-2018. Being able to pick his brain is a big advantage, Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky said.

“I think him being there gives us a good insight on kind of what they may be talking about and how they may be game planning for us,” Trubisky said.” If we keep those things in mind and have a good work week, I think it can be a good advantage for us.”

Tomlin called Matthew Slater a “legendary” player

Matthew Slater is a ten-time Pro Bowler on special teams. It’s a role that he dominates weekly, and his play drew some praise from Tomlin.

“Matt Slater is a legendary special-teams player,” Tomlin said. “I used to say legendary of this generation. I no longer include ‘of this generation.'”

Trubisky on Patriots defense: “They make it hard on the quarterback.”

The Patriots’ defense only gave up 14 points last week. And while they didn’t force any turnovers, they played reasonably well despite the loss.

“I think you always expect that, great Patriots defense,” Trubisky said. “They’re fundamentally sound, they get after the football and they make it hard on the quarterback. We’ve got to have a great week of preparation. You always expect that, to be well coached and to have great players on that side. It’s going to be a good challenge for us.”