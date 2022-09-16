Patriots Kendrick Bourne anticipates he’ll get more playing time in Week 2 Bourne played just two snaps in the Patriots' Week 1 loss to the Dolphins. Kendrick Bourne hauled in a 41-yard reception in one of the two snaps he played in on Sunday.

The Patriots might add a wrinkle into their offense in Sunday’s game against the Steelers by playing a familiar face.

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne anticipates he’ll see more action in Week 2 than he did in Week 1.

“Yeah, for sure,” Bourne said Friday when asked if he’ll be more involved in Sunday’s game. “I got some plays that I see out there. It was kind of the same last week, too. But it’s the same.”

“I’ve been practicing,” Bourne added. “Been in a roll — just rotating and ready to go in. I feel pretty good though.”

Bourne’s lack of playing time in Week 1 was one of the top headlines from the Patriots’ season-opening loss to the Dolphins. He played just two snaps, both of which came on New England’s final drive of the 20-7 loss. In his second snap, Bourne reeled in a 41-yard reception from Mac Jones, running a go route to get open.

The success of the play, plus Bourne’s production from last season, made it easy to wonder why Bourne isn’t seeing the field. Bourne said he’s “feeling better” two days ahead of New England’s second game of the season.

“I feel better, a lot better,” he said. “I feel healthy and I’m just moving well. I just want to do everything right that I’m supposed to do.”

Two days after Bourne’s lack of playing time in the Week 1 loss, NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran reported that the receiver was in Matt Patricia’s doghouse due to being late to a meeting prior to a preseason game against the Panthers.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft apparently took notice of Bourne’s lack of playing time, Curran added.

Bourne doesn’t feel like his role, in terms of which routes he runs among other things, has been too different.

“Not much has changed,” Bourne said. “Just doing what they ask me to do. Everything’s really been the same. Just doing the role they ask me to play, so keeping it the same.”

“Yeah, kind of the same thing,” Bourne added. “Just rotating, going in, and when they call me in just playing the plays I can get it.”

The Patriots’ offense could certainly use the lift against the Steelers. Jones completed 21 of 30 passes for 213 yards with a touchdown and an interception without Bourne, who was the Patriots’ second-best receiver last season with 55 receptions for 800 yards and five touchdowns.