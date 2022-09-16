Mac Jones returns to Patriots practice ahead of Week 2 matchup with Steelers

Get the latest Boston sports news
The second scare of Mac Jones potentially missing game time in less than a week was brief.
The Patriots starting quarterback returned to practice on Friday after missing Thursday’s practice due to an illness. Jones’s illness wasn’t COVID-related and was believed to be an upset stomach, the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported.
Jones’s original concern of missing playing time was due to a back injury he suffered during the Patriots’ season-opening loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. A hit stemming from a roughing the passer penalty in the fourth quarter caused Jones to undergo X-rays following the game, missing his typical postgame press conference.
The X-rays on Jones’s back returned negative, and he was reportedly dealing with back spasms. Jones was a full participant at Wednesday’s practice and said he expects to play Sunday’s game against the Steelers.
“It feels good. Everything feels good,” Jones said of his back. “Just keeping it warm and throwing the football.”
“[I’m] just on the normal treatment plan,” Jones added. “I always like to work with my guy Brian [Dolan], and he does a good job. That’s what we always do. Whatever hurts during the game, just fix it and then play the next week.”
Patriots running back Damien Harris shared similar confidence that Jones would play Sunday after missing Thursday’s practice.
“I’m not concerned,” Harris said. “I hope he feels better, but I’m not concerned.”
