Patriots Dolphins’ Jevon Holland not fined for hit that gave Mac Jones back injury Holland received a roughing the passer penalty on the play. Jevon Holland delievered a massive hit on Mac Jones in the Patriots' Week 1 loss to the Dolphins. Eric Espada/Getty Images

Safety Jevon Holland received a penalty (that was offsetting) for his late hit on Mac Jones in the Patriots’ season-opening loss to the Dolphins last Sunday. That was enough of a penalty for Holland, according to the NFL.

Holland won’t be fined for his hit on Jones, the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Saturday.

The hit occurred on a fourth down play in the fourth quarter. The Dolphins showed blitz up the middle pre-snap as the Patriots needed just three yards for the first down. With the attention going toward linebackers showing the rush up the middle, Holland was unblocked on Jones’s blindside. Jones was able to get rid of the ball before Holland could sack him, but with a Dolphins rusher already tackling Jones low, Holland launched his body toward Jones’s head.

Holland was called for a penalty on the play, but Ty Montgomery and David Andrews were whistled for a chop block, negating Holland’s penalty and an automatic first down for the Patriots. The Dolphins didn’t bring as much pressure when the Patriots tried again on fourth down, but Jones couldn’t find an open receiver and threw an incomplete pass to Hunter Henry in coverage to turn the ball over on downs.

Mac Jones trying to get everyone in order and then gets sawed in half like a magician's assistant pic.twitter.com/ie97RCrqVj — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) September 15, 2022

Jones finished the game, however, he received X-rays right after it ended and missed his usual post-game press conference. Jones’s X-rays reportedly came back negative and he was diagnosed with back spasms.

Jones was a full participant at Wednesday’s practice but didn’t practice on Thursday due to an illness. The Patriots starting quarterback returned to practice on Friday though and will play Sunday’s game against the Steelers.