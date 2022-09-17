Patriots share some good injury news on one of their top players ahead of game vs. Steelers

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
The Patriots are relatively healthy entering Sunday’s Week 2 matchup against the Steelers. They still have a handful of players though who are listed as questionable for the game.
Safety Adrian Phillips was among them. Phillips suffered a ribs injury late in the first half of the Patriots’ Week 1 loss to the Dolphins and didn’t return. He was limited in practice all week, but he flew with the team down to Pittsburgh on Saturday, a good sign that he might play.
Phillips’s departure from Sunday’s game might have been one of the key turning points of the Patriots’ loss. In the play after he left the game, safety Kyle Dugger took the wrong angle when trying to tackle Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle. Instead of just picking up a fourth down that would’ve put the Dolphins on the edge of field goal territory, Dugger’s missed tackle allowed Waddle to run into the end zone to give Miami a 17-0 lead right before halftime.
Phillips has also been an integral part of New England’s defense since he joined in 2020. He had a team-high 109 tackles in 2020 and recorded 92 tackles plus four interceptions in 2021.
Safety Joshuah Bledsoe’s been ruled out from playing in Sunday’s game. He was originally listed as questionable after being limited in practice all week due to a groin injury. The change in Bledsoe’s injury status could also be another sign that Phillips will play in Sunday’s game.
Starting left tackle Trent Brown (ankle), linebacker Raekwon McMillan (thumb), running back Pierre Strong Jr. (shoulder), and cornerback ShaunWade (ankle) are all questionable for Sunday’s game.
Mac Jones returned to practice Friday after missing Thursday’s practice due to an illness and is expected to play Sunday. Linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley went from being a non-participant at Wednesday’s practice to a full participant at Friday’s practice, meaning he’ll probably play in Sunday’s game.
