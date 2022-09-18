Patriots Former Alabama players Mac Jones, Najee Harris pose for photo after Patriots win Mac Jones and Damien Harris were among the former Crimson Tide players that gathered after the game New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. AP Photo/Don Wright

Mac Jones, Najee Harris, and several other former Alabama football players gathered together for a photo after New England’s 17-14 win over Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Patriots running back Damien Harris, Patriots linebacker Mac Wilson, Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings, and Steelers offensive lineman JC Hassenauer also joined the picture.

Steelers defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick who picked off Jones on Sunday was not seen in the video. Neither was Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore. Both attended Alabama as well.

New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers, Former Alabama Players pic.twitter.com/U2aq6q44xA — DEE SPORTS GUY (@DSports75727469) September 18, 2022

Jones went 21-35 passing for 252 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Damien Harris got 15 touches for 71 yards and a touchdown. He also played well as the Patriots ran out the clock on their final drive. Jennings and Wilson combined for five tackles.

Advertisement:

Najee Harris had 49 yards on 15 carries. Hassenauer was part of a Pittsburgh offensive line that gave up three sacks and produced less than 100 rushing yards.