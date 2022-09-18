Patriots ‘You did this to yourself’: Matt Hasselbeck’s strong criticism of the Patriots’ coaching staff Joe Judge, Matt Patricia, and Mac Jones during the Patriots' loss to the Dolphins in Week 1. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

It didn’t take long for strong criticism of the Patriots’ offense to emerge in the aftermath of the team’s Week 1 loss to the Dolphins.

After managing a single touchdown in the 20-7 defeat in Miami, the new-look Patriots offense (and coaching staff) has already proven to be a mistake in the eyes of a former quarterback.

During Sunday’s “ESPN NFL Countdown,” retired quarterback Matt Hasselbeck offered some blunt commentary of what he saw.

“I know you’re defensive gurus, fine. But you don’t understand what it looks like and feels like for the quarterback,” Hasselbeck explained. “The hardest thing for a quarterback on the road especially is third-and-6 or more, so what did they do? They made it complicated.”

After pointing to several disastrous plays from the Patriots in Week 1, Hasselbeck addressed assistant coach Matt Patricia’s performance along with the rest of the offensive staff.

“You did this to yourself, Patriots coaching staff,” said Hasselbeck. “You did this to yourself. So stop trying to prove how smart you are. Simplify. This guy played — he was the best rookie quarterback in the NFL last year, because he had training wheels on most of the time, and he did a lot. He played really well. There’s nothing wrong with that. You don’t have to prove how much you know. Make it simpler.”