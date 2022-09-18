Patriots Steelers’ Gunner Olszewski on crucial muffed punt against Patriots: ‘I just dropped it’ Olszewski was a first-team All-Pro selection for New England in 2020. Gunner Olszewski is looking for revenge against his former team on Sunday. AP Photo/Emilee Chinn

Earlier in the week, Pittsburgh return specialist Gunner Olszewski said he wanted to “show out” while playing against his former team, the New England Patriots.

He ended up making a pivotal mistake that swung the momentum of Sunday’s Steelers-Patriots game.

The Patriots were clinging to a 10-6 lead late in the third quarter when a punt bounced off of Olszewski’s hands, allowing Patriots special teams standout Brenden Schooler to fall on it and set New England’s offense up at the 20-yard line.

“I just dropped it,” Olszewski said. “That’s on me. Game that tight, you can’t have mistakes like that.”

Damien Harris punched in New England’s second and final touchdown of the game, helping the Patriots prevail with a 17-14 road win.

“We had our moments,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. “We won some possession downs on offense, we won some possession downs on defense. But, again, that seven points in a two-minute circumstance and their ability to put seven points on the board after we didn’t handle the punt were the significant components of the game.”

Olszewski played three seasons with the Patriots before signing with the Steelers in March. He was selected first-team All-Pro in 2020 after posting 38 returns for 764 yards and a touchdown. Olszewski began his NFL career in New England after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

Before the NFL, Olszewski was a standout at NCAA Division II Bemidji State in Minnesota. He was named NSIC defensive player of the year in 2018.