Vince Wilfork, Logan Mankins among two dozen former Patriots nominated for 2023 Hall of Fame class

The NFL announced 129 modern-era nominees for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class on Tuesday.
Two dozen of the nominees played for the Patriots at one point during their careers.
Several of them were longtime Patriots such as Vince Wilfork, Logan Mankins, Troy Brown, and Tedy Bruschi.
Others, like Chad Johnson and Darelle Revis, played briefly in New England after making their names elsewhere.
Either way, there are plenty of Patriots ties on the list.
Here is the list, according to NESN.
Running back/fullback
Larry Centers
Corey Dillon
Steven Jackson
Fred Taylor
Chad Johnson
Wide receiver
Troy Brown
Henry Ellard
Irving Fryar
Torry Holt
Reggie Wayne
Wes Welker
Tight-end
Ben Coates
Offensive line
Logan Mankins
Brian Waters
Defensive line
Vince Wilfork
Linebacker
Chad Brown
Tedy Bruschi
James Harrison
Willie McGinest
Defensive back
Rodney Harrison
Darrelle Revis
Asante Samuel
Adrian Wilson
Punter
Jeff Feagles
