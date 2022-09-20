Patriots Vince Wilfork, Logan Mankins among two dozen former Patriots nominated for 2023 Hall of Fame class The Patriots have a number of former players nominated for next year's hall of fame class. Vince Wilfork File/Elise Amendola/Getty Images

The NFL announced 129 modern-era nominees for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class on Tuesday.

Two dozen of the nominees played for the Patriots at one point during their careers.

Several of them were longtime Patriots such as Vince Wilfork, Logan Mankins, Troy Brown, and Tedy Bruschi.

Others, like Chad Johnson and Darelle Revis, played briefly in New England after making their names elsewhere.

Either way, there are plenty of Patriots ties on the list.

Here is the list, according to NESN.

Running back/fullback

Larry Centers

Corey Dillon

Steven Jackson

Fred Taylor

Chad Johnson

Wide receiver

Troy Brown

Henry Ellard

Advertisement:

Irving Fryar

Torry Holt

Reggie Wayne

Wes Welker

Tight-end

Ben Coates

Offensive line

Logan Mankins

Brian Waters

Defensive line

Vince Wilfork

Linebacker

Chad Brown

Tedy Bruschi

James Harrison

Willie McGinest

Defensive back

Rodney Harrison

Darrelle Revis

Asante Samuel

Adrian Wilson

Punter

Jeff Feagles