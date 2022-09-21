Patriots Bill Belichick gave a characteristic response when asked about a Patriots trade report The Patriots and Raiders reportedly agreed to a deal that will send offensive tackle Justin Herron to Las Vegas. Bill Belichick during the Patriots' Week 2 win over the Steelers. AP Photo/Don Wright

What happens when news of a Patriots trade report emerges in the middle of a Bill Belichick press conference?

Anyone who has ever wondered how the taciturn coach might react when asked about trade news in real time got an answer on Wednesday when Ian Rapoport reported that the Patriots were trading offensive tackle Justin Herron to the Raiders along with a draft pick exchange.

Asked to confirm the trade, Belichick produced a characteristic response.

“No,” he responded. “But when we can, if we can, we will.”

Can Bill Belichick confirm the Justin Herron trade?



"No. But when we can, if we can, we will" pic.twitter.com/qIKVBRwjBp — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) September 21, 2022

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, New England will send Herron and a 2024 seventh-round pick to Las Vegas in return for a 2024 sixth-round pick.

Advertisement:

Herron, 26, was selected by the Patriots out of Wake Forest in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.