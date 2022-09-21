Bill Belichick gave a characteristic response when asked about a Patriots trade report

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
What happens when news of a Patriots trade report emerges in the middle of a Bill Belichick press conference?
Anyone who has ever wondered how the taciturn coach might react when asked about trade news in real time got an answer on Wednesday when Ian Rapoport reported that the Patriots were trading offensive tackle Justin Herron to the Raiders along with a draft pick exchange.
Asked to confirm the trade, Belichick produced a characteristic response.
“No,” he responded. “But when we can, if we can, we will.”
According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, New England will send Herron and a 2024 seventh-round pick to Las Vegas in return for a 2024 sixth-round pick.
Herron, 26, was selected by the Patriots out of Wake Forest in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
