Patriots How Deatrich Wise played ‘out of his mind’ and sacked Lamar Jackson three times in a half Wise, Matthew Judon, and Davon Godchaux break down how the Patriots were able to get to Jackson so effectively.

Having one player sack any NFL quarterback three times in a game is rare. Before Sunday, no Patriots player had done it since Chandler Jones in 2015.

But for one player to sack Lamar Jackson three times in a half? That’s a whole different feat. And its exactly what Deatrich Wise did during the Patriots’ 37-26 loss to Baltimore.

“We kind of got the momentum going into halftime,” defensive lineman Davon Godchaux said. “You saw it because we kept coming and Deatrich Wise played out of his mind.”

The Patriots captain took a humble approach to answering what went well for him in the first half.

“Honestly, I want to give all the thanks to my guys on the back end who were able to hold the guy, defend the guy,” Wise said. ” There was a lot of pressure on the end with Judon and [Christian] Barmore, but all the guys in the middle who were pushing the pocket and keeping him contained as I came around the edge and had a few sacks. Another one was all coverage. Those guys did a marvelous job which allowed us to get the rush and I just happened to get there a few times.”

Still, Wise’s hard work is not going unnoticed amongst his teammates.

“You’ve seen it through OTA’s and all camp,” Judon said. “That’s the reason why he’s one of our leaders, one of our captains, vocal. Deatrich has been putting in so much work off the field. Countless hours that nobody has seen. It’s just showing up now.”

The success didn’t last all game. The Patriots were unable to get to Jackson in the second half, which is a part of Jackson ended up going 5-for-5 in the red zone with five touchdowns.

But being able to play the way they did in the first half, especially against a quarterback as tough to bring down as Jackson, is an encouraging sign.

“We all see it, how shifty he is dipping in the pocket we all see it,” Judon said. “You respect a guy like that. He’s just slippery. So when you get there, you’ve got to get him down. Wise did a hell of a job of that. We’ve just got to be better in a couple situations. Got to get him down when I get there.”

Godchaux said he’s been hearing some chatter about how the Patriots don’t get after the quarterback. They certainly did during the first half on Sunday.

“We rushed four people and got to the quarterback pretty effectively,” Godchaux said. “I feel like we had Lamar kind of like ‘hey, what’s going on?’ We were rushing, pushing pockets, the edge, we were running the edge and making plays. We missed some opportunities … It’s nothing we can do about it. We’re just getting better. It’s a marathon not a sprint.”