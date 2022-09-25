Patriots Live blog: Updates and analysis as Patriots host Ravens It's time to see how the Patriots' defense fares against Lamar Jackson.

Second Quarter

14:06: Make that two sacks for Deatrich Wise. He’s having quite a game, wreaking havoc up front. After an incomplete pass to Andrews, the Ravens punt.

14:57: Nick Folk sets the NFL record for most consecutive made field-goals under 50 yards. Ravens 7, Patriots 3.

First quarter

0:29: Jones hits Rhamondre Stevenson for a short gain, but it isn’t enough to dig the Patriots out of 3rd and 12. Patriots will settle for a field-goal attempt at the start of the second quarter.

2:45: Mac Jones finds DeVante Parker on a play action pass that fooled the Ravens. Parker races downfield to the 20, putting the Patriots in the redzone. Nice play-call, well placed throw, yards after the catch. Big play.

Advertisement:

4:09: Lamar Jackson completes the Ravens’ opening drive with a 5-yard shovel pass to Andrews for a touchdown. So far, the Ravens’ best players are taking care of business. Patriots are getting a good pass rush, but Jackson’s ability to extend plays and find Andrews has been big for Baltimore. Ravens 7, Patriots 0.

6:06: Lamar Jackson is dragged down from behind by Dietrich Wise for a sack.

8:08: Lamar Jackson hits Mark Andrews, who Bill Belichick said earlier this week is one of the best tight-ends in the game, for a 17-yard completion followed by an 11-yard completion.

9:33: Lamar Jackson splits a pair of Patriots and scrambles for the first down.

9:42: Lamar Jackson escapes what should’ve been a sack, whirls around and finds Mark Andrews but Andrews drops the ball.

10:32: Mac Jones is sacked on 3rd and 7 after a pair of incomplete passes. That’s three dropbacks against one running play on the opening drive. Patriots punt, Ravens take over at their 31.

13:23: A strong start for former Raven Matthew Judon who opens the game by sacking Lamar Jackson. After an pair of incomplete passes, the Ravens opt to punt.

Inactives 11:30 am.

Patriots

FS Kyle Dugger

LB Raekwon McMillan

WR Jakobi Meyers

DT Sam Roberts

CB Shaun Wade

Advertisement:

QB Bailey Zappe

Ravens

RB Kenyan Drake

WR James Proche

OT Ronnie Stanley

DE Brent Urban

CB Daryl Worley

Pregame notes 11 a.m.

The news of the day so far is that Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is not expected to play after being listed as questionable with a knee injury, according to multiple reports.

Meyers has 13 catches on 19 targets for 150 yards through two games this season. He leads the Patriots in all three of those categories.

That means Mac Jones will be without his top target. Fortunately for the Patriots, the Ravens have given up more passing yards than any other team in the league so far.

Jones has some momentum with Nelson Agholor, who made an impressive 44-yard catch to help secure last week’s win in Pittsburgh.

As for the defense, the question of the day is how the Patriots go about stopping Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. The former MVP has accounted for 667 of Baltimore’s 749 total yards. That’s 89 percent of the offense right there.

But, the Ravens are getting running back J.K Dobbins back this week. After tearing his ACL and LCL last year, Dobbins is set to make his 2022 season debut in hopes of bolstering Baltimore’s rushing attack.