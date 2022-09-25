Patriots Mac Jones leaves Ravens game reportedly ‘screaming in pain’ due to leg injury Jones couldn't put any weight on the leg. Mac Jones of the Patriots reacts during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens. Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Patriots lost their game against the Ravens 37-26 on Sunday, and may have lost quarterback Mac Jones as well.

With 1:44 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Patriots trailing by 11, Jones dropped back and fired a deep pass to Kendrick Bourne. The throw was picked off by Marcus Peters, but Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell administered the damage — landing hard on Jones’ left leg.

Here's the Mac Jones injury… Didn't look good 😔 pic.twitter.com/pJZrF845Ax — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) September 25, 2022

Jones jumped up and immediately hopped to the sideline. He was helped off the field without putting any weight on the leg, and as he left the field, he could be heard “screaming in pain” according to Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard.

After the game, Patriots coach Bill Belichick said he had no update on Jones and said he had not seen the play.

Jones completed 22-of-32 passes for 321 yards, but he threw three interceptions in the loss.

We will have more on Jones’ injury when more information is available.