Patriots' Jakobi Meyers ruled out vs. Ravens Meyers is dealing with a left knee injury. Jakobi Meyers during the Patriots' Week 1 matchup with the Dolphins.

The Patriots will be without the team’s leading receiver during the home-opener against the Ravens on Sunday.

Jakobi Meyers, 25, will not play in Week 3 against Baltimore due to a left knee injury per multiple reports. Update: Meyers has been officially ruled out:

Through two games, Meyers has been targeted almost twice as often as any other player in the Patriots’ offense (with 19), and leads New England in both catches and yards.

Tests conducted during the week showed “nothing significant,” according to NFL Network’s Mike Giardi and Ian Rapoport. Meyers missed both Wednesday and Thursday practices, and was limited on Friday.