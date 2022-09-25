Patriots’ Jakobi Meyers ruled out vs. Ravens

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
The Patriots will be without the team’s leading receiver during the home-opener against the Ravens on Sunday.
Jakobi Meyers, 25, will not play in Week 3 against Baltimore due to a left knee injury per multiple reports. Update: Meyers has been officially ruled out:
Through two games, Meyers has been targeted almost twice as often as any other player in the Patriots’ offense (with 19), and leads New England in both catches and yards.
Tests conducted during the week showed “nothing significant,” according to NFL Network’s Mike Giardi and Ian Rapoport. Meyers missed both Wednesday and Thursday practices, and was limited on Friday.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.