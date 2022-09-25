Patriots Watch: Mac Jones scores rushing touchdown, hits the Griddy Jones's three-yard scamper gave New England a 10-7 lead over Baltimore in the second quarter. Quarterback Mac Jones of the New England Patriots runs the ball during the first half at Gillette Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Mac Jones and the Patriots are having some fun in the first half of Sunday’s home opener against the Ravens.

With 6:04 remaining in the second quarter, Jones gave New England a 10-7 lead with a rushing score from three yards out.

Following the touchdown, Jones celebrated by hitting the Griddy – the dance that has taken the NFL by storm since it was introduced by Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson in 2020.

This isn’t the first time Jones has showed off his dance moves – he memorably did the Griddy at last year’s Pro Bowl as well.

Jones and company have played a solid game so far, trailing Baltimore 14-13 at the half.