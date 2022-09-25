Watch: Mac Jones scores rushing touchdown, hits the Griddy

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
Mac Jones and the Patriots are having some fun in the first half of Sunday’s home opener against the Ravens.
With 6:04 remaining in the second quarter, Jones gave New England a 10-7 lead with a rushing score from three yards out.
Following the touchdown, Jones celebrated by hitting the Griddy – the dance that has taken the NFL by storm since it was introduced by Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson in 2020.
This isn’t the first time Jones has showed off his dance moves – he memorably did the Griddy at last year’s Pro Bowl as well.
Jones and company have played a solid game so far, trailing Baltimore 14-13 at the half.
