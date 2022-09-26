Patriots DeVante Parker made the most of increased targets against Ravens Parker had more than twice as many targets Sunday as he did in the Patriots' first two games combined. DeVante Parker makes a catch against Ravens defensive back Brandon Stephens. AP Photo/Paul Connors

DeVante Parker finally had the kind of game the Patriots envisioned when they traded for him.

Right off the bat during Sunday’s game against Baltimore, he snagged a 31-yard catch on the Patriots’ first drive. He ended up with 5 catches for 156-yards in total. He finished three receiving yards short of his career-high of 159.

With Jakobi Meyers out, the opportunities increased for Parker. He was targeted only four times over New England’s first two games, resulting in one catch and two interceptions for the other team. But Sunday, he made the most of his 10 targets, slipping behind the defense for big gains. He averaged 31.2 yards per catch.

“Mac [Jones] was just putting the ball in the right spot,” Parker said. “I’m just in the right area at the right time. I’m just coming down with it, making plays. Just doing what I can to help the team.”

Going forward, when Meyers returns and with the possibility of Kendrick Bourne starting to get more snaps, Meyers has an opportunity to distinguish himself by making tough catches.

His route running got him open on Sunday, but where he really shines is wrestling the ball away from defenders on close plays.

Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey, who picked off Mac Jones on a pass intended for Parker, offered some praise for Parker while discussing the interception.

“And I knew [Parker] … A great player he had been out on that,” Humphrey said. “He had went over 100 yards [receiving], so I kind of knew he was a top target. So, they just threw it up to him. He [Parker] wins most the 50-50 balls, it really ties it at like 80-20 [his way]. The ball was up, Mac [Jones] gave him a chance, and the ball got in my hands.”

Parker’s numbers have steadily decreased since his breakout season in 2019, but the Patriots hope he can keep the momentum going. They know all too well what he’s capable of, going back to his Miami days.