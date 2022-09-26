Patriots Mac Jones reportedly has ‘severe’ high ankle sprain, and it’s ‘hard to imagine’ he will play against Packers The second-year quarterback limped off the field during Sunday's loss. New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) is helped off the field after suffering a leg injury with less than two minutes to play in the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) The Associated Press

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has a severe high ankle sprain according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Tests confirmed #Patriots QB Mac Jones suffered a "pretty severe" high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the #Ravens, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



The hope is Jones won't need surgery. Timetable still TBD but hard to imagine he plays this week vs. the #Packers. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 26, 2022

Jones left Sunday’s loss to Baltimore after his final passing attempt was intercepted after being hit by Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell. Jones came up limping on one leg to the sideline.

He was heard screaming in pain according to Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard.

NFL Network’s Mike Giardi said one of his team sources would be surprised if Jones avoids surgery.

That means a significant tear, which was the fear. Team source, just now, said he'd be surprised if Jones avoids surgery, esp knowing it could speed up healing. We'll see how team and player decide to play this. "Mac will do what it takes to get back, we know that" said source. https://t.co/jV5oos6FuC — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 26, 2022

It looks like the Patriots will have to go with the next man up for at least for a while, which will likely be backup quarterback Brian Hoyer.

“Just taking faith in Brian. Pray that Mac is OK,” receiver Kendrick Bourne said, according to Yahoo Sports. “Brian is a vet. He knows the system. He knows the reads. He knows the coaches. He just knows everything about this organization. I think we’ll be all right, man. It’s about us players complementing him, helping him. Whenever he messes up, we pick him up. If we mess up, he picks us up. I think that’s where the team aspect comes in.”