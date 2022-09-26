Patriots

Mac Jones reportedly has ‘severe’ high ankle sprain, and it’s ‘hard to imagine’ he will play against Packers

The second-year quarterback limped off the field during Sunday's loss.

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) is helped off the field after suffering a leg injury with less than two minutes to play in the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) The Associated Press

By Khari Thompson

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has a severe high ankle sprain according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Jones left Sunday’s loss to Baltimore after his final passing attempt was intercepted after being hit by Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell. Jones came up limping on one leg to the sideline.

He was heard screaming in pain according to Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard.

NFL Network’s Mike Giardi said one of his team sources would be surprised if Jones avoids surgery.

It looks like the Patriots will have to go with the next man up for at least for a while, which will likely be backup quarterback Brian Hoyer.

 “Just taking faith in Brian. Pray that Mac is OK,” receiver Kendrick Bourne said, according to Yahoo Sports. “Brian is a vet. He knows the system. He knows the reads. He knows the coaches. He just knows everything about this organization. I think we’ll be all right, man. It’s about us players complementing him, helping him. Whenever he messes up, we pick him up. If we mess up, he picks us up. I think that’s where the team aspect comes in.”