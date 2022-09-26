Patriots Mac Jones laughs, tells reporters to ask Bill Belichick about his injury instead "He likes those questions," Jones said with a laugh. New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones on the bench during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the New York Giants. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Mac Jones didn’t say much about his injured ankle Monday afternoon.

Instead, he had a laugh while telling reporters to ask head coach Bill Belichick instead.

“He likes to answer those questions,” Jones said with a laugh. “You can ask him.”

When asked about it earlier today, Belichick said that he didn’t want to “wildly speculate” on what the injury might be.

Since then, it has been reported by multiple outlets that Jones has a high-ankle sprain. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero described the sprain as severe and said it would be hard to imagine Jones playing Sunday against Green Bay.

Jones said he’s planning on getting his treatment and seeing how he feels one day at a time.

“I’m just kind of taking it day to day and making sure everything is good,” Jones said. “And honestly any injury questions are coach Belichick’s thing. I appreciate everyone kind of reaching out and looking out for me, but it’s just a day-to-day thing. Just trying to get better.”

Jones, who threw a pair of interceptions in Monday’s loss, made some nice plays with his legs that helped keep a few drives alive at the end. He scored his first career rushing touchdown and did the griddy dance after.

He left Sunday’s game with less than two minutes to go, limping off the field after being hit by Baltimore’s Calais Campbell.

“A lot of times, you don’t really know exactly what happens,” Jones said. “You’ve just got to take it, get your treatment, and hopefully you feel better the next day and just grow from there.”