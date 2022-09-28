Patriots Brian Hoyer will be Patriots starter vs. Packers if Mac Jones can’t play "What do I look like, a doctor? An orthopedic surgeon?" Belichick said in response to questions about Jones's status. New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer (5) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants. AP Photo/John Minchillo

Mac Jones missed practice Wednesday, according to NESN’s Zack Cox.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick said that if Jones is unable to play, Brian Hoyer will be the starter for Sunday’s game against the Packers.

Like Jones did on Monday, Belichick stressed the the Patriots are evaluating Jones’ injury “day-by-day.” Jones reportedly has a high-ankle sprain that could keep him out “multiple games.”

“Day-by-day. What do I look like, a doctor?” Belichick said in a video posted to Twitter by Brian Hines of Pats Pulpit. “An orthopedic surgeon? I don’t know. Talk to the medical experts.”

In response to a follow-up question, a smiling Belichick said:

“What, do you think I read the MRI? That’s not my job.”

Bill Belichick – noted non-medical expert. pic.twitter.com/nrtDvFohlb — Brian Hines (@iambrianhines) September 28, 2022

Jones left within the final two minutes of last Sunday’s loss to Baltimore after being hit by Calais Campbell on a throw that was intercepted. He has two passing touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He scored his first career rushing touchdown earlier during the Ravens game.

Hoyer, who has started for seven different NFL teams, owns the longest active losing streak among NFL quarterbacks.

The Patriots will take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field.