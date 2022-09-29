Patriots ‘They saved me from myself’: Former player praises Patriots team doctors in wake of Tua Tagovailoa concussion "They took it seriously, and I spent the year on IR." Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is examined during the team's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. AP Photo/Jeff Dean

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went down with what the team called a “head and neck injury” on Thursday before being carted off during a game against the Bengals.

Tagovailoa displayed concussion symptoms — which can be seen in graphic detail here — just a few days after collapsing to the ground following a big hit in the Dolphins’ win on Sunday. His injury on Thursday drew sharp criticism for the Dolphins and the NFL for allowing him to take the field.

Perhaps most notably, neuroscientist Chris Nowinski — the founding CEO of the Concussion Legacy Foundation — tweeted before the game that if Tagovailoa took the field, it would be “a massive step back for concussion care in the NFL.”

“This is a disaster,” Nowinski tweeted after the injury. “Pray for Tua. Fire the medical staffs and coaches. I predicted this and I hate that I am right. Two concussions in 5 days can kill someone. This can end careers. How are we so stupid in 2022.”

Meanwhile, former Patriots guard Rich Ohrnberger weighed in to praise the organization for the way they handled his concussion in 2011.

Very thankful today for the Patriots' trainers/medical staff for the way they handled my concussion in 2011.



I was out on my feet, they took it seriously, and I spent the year on IR. They saved me from myself. I would've rushed back if they let me. They didn't.



Prayers for Tua. — Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) September 30, 2022

The Dolphins announced that Tagovailoa was transported to a local hospital. He reportedly was conscious and had movement in his extremities.