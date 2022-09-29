Patriots What the Packers are saying about the Patriots ahead of Week 4 matchup Which Patriot did Aaron Rodgers call a "game-wrecker?" Matt LaFleur and the Packers are prepping to face the Patriots this weekend in Green Bay.

Bill Belichick opened his press conference Wednesday giving a brief history of the Green Bay Packers from Curley Lambeau to Vince Lombardi.

“We have been looking at all of our film here on the Packers,” Belichick said. “To start off with, you see the films scan, on the scoreboard and you see those names up there, and the great players and coaches they’ve had there. It really brings back a lot of memories and appreciation for what this franchise has done and really how great they’ve been.”

The Patriots and Packers are two of the NFL’s winningest and most storied franchises. They are the NFL’s top two teams, in terms of winning percentage, since 2008.

Advertisement:

On Sunday, they’ll meet at Lambeau Field for an early clash. The Patriots are 6-6 all-time against Green Bay, with the Packers winning the only postseason matchup in Super Bowl XXXI. The teams have split the last two matchups in 2018 and 2014.

So, what are the Packers saying about the Patriots this week? Here are five things that stood out.

Aaron Rodgers thinks Belichick is the best coach ever

One of the toughest parts of preparing for the Patriots is the adjustments that have to be made during the game. The Patriots throw a variety of coverages at opponents, and they can mix things up throughout the game, said Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

” They have a lot of schemes they can get to. They’re very well prepared, very well coached,” Rodgers said. “You’ve got to beat every coverage pressure. Zero, drop eight, a lot of different things. A lot of respect for coach Belichick, he’s the best coach in the history of the game I think.”

Matt LaFleur was “like 12” when Belichick got first head coaching job in 1991

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was asked what he was up to in 1991 when Bill Belichick became an NFL head coach with the Cleveland Browns.

“I don’t remember. I was like 12 years old,” said LaFleur.

LaFleur, who turns 43 in November, is in his fourth season as Packers coach. He’s won an average of 13 games per year and finished 1st in the NFC North every year.

Matthew Judon is a “game wrecker,” says Aaron Rodgers

Matthew Judon and Deatrich Wise have combined for seven sacks in the Patriots’ first three games. Rodgers has taken notice.

Advertisement:

“He’s got three sacks and 91’s (Wise) got four, so they got a good pass rush,” Rodgers said Wednesday. “Plus, they give you a ton of different looks, you know, with empty pressures, adjustments, checks of their own, delayed blitzes, spying — lot of different things they can do. So, we got to be aware of where he’s at because he’s a game-wrecker.”

Brian Hoyer presents “some challenges” that Mac Jones does not

According to multiple reports, Mac Jones will likely miss Sunday’s game with a high-ankle sprain. LaFleur said he has lots of respect for backup Brian Hoyer, who his brother coached in Cleveland.

“He’s been doing it for a really long time and he’s going to know their system inside and out,” LaFleur said of Hoyer. “That always presents some challenges in terms of having a veteran versus a more experienced player. Although, I don’t want to take anything away from Mac. Mac’s been unbelievable having a Pro Bowl year last year and doing some great things this year as well. Whoever’s out there, you have to go and adapt.”

Patriots special teamers could be a measuring stick for Packers.

The Patriots have one of the best special teams players of his era in Matthew Slater. Special teams is also a point of pride for Belichick, who emphasizes doing well in all three phases of the game. It will be a good test for the Packers’ special teams unit, LaFleur said.

Advertisement:

“This is one of the premier teams in the league in that area, so it will give us a pretty good indication of where we’re at,” said LaFleur.