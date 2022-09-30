Patriots Bill Belichick has fun recalling ‘day-by-day’ moment from previous press conference The Patriots coach was in a joking mood for a bit on Friday. Bill Belichick cracked a couple of smiles when holding his press conference on Friday. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Bill Belichick provided another classic press conference moment on Wednesday.

The Patriots coach was bombarded with questions about Mac Jones’ injury status. In typical Belichick fashion, he refused to tip his hand.

Whenever he was asked about Jones’ injury status, Belichick simply included the phrase “day-by-day” in his responses 12 times. A few of those times, Belichick slowly delivered the phrase to add more emphasis that he was going to handle it day-by-day.

Belichick spoke to reporters for the first time since that moment on Friday. He appeared to be in a joking mood about it. When he was asked how Jones was doing on Friday, Belichick said Jones was “fine.” A reporter followed up by mentioning the phrase Belichick used over and over again on Wednesday, asking, “You called it, the other day, a sort of day-by-day situation…”

“Is that the word I used? I can’t remember exactly how I described it,” Belichick said with a smile. “Yeah. OK. I think you’re right. I think you’re right. Did I break a record on that, or?”

Belichick was told he used the phrase 12 times — and he said it was for a reason, even if it wasn’t on purpose.

“Is that what it was? Nice, all right,” Belichick said. “I wasn’t trying to do that. Just when you ask the same question, I give the same answer. Sorry.”

Jones appeared at practice on Friday right after Belichick’s press conference. However, just a couple of hours later, Jones was ruled out for Sunday’s game.

When asked if Jones’s injury was going to keep him out for multiple games, Belichick didn’t seem to be in as joking of a manner.

“I don’t know. We’ll just take it as it comes,” Belichick said. “Look, if you have an injury, you’ve had injuries. If you have an injury, you go out and do something. If you’re OK, then you do more. If you’re not OK, then you back off, and you do a little less. Then you do more. Then you’re OK, then you do more. How’s it going to feel the next day after you do something? Well, you’re not going to know until the next day.

“Then you make a decision the next day. It’s not a broken bone. It’s not a fracture that you’re dealing with. It’s a different type of injury.”

Is "we'll see" the new, "day-by-day" ❓❗



We've got a new Bill Belichick scorecard today for Mac Jones *updates* 😂 https://t.co/WpbVJfy5tU pic.twitter.com/CcVr4zYBRx — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) September 30, 2022

Belichick mentioned how running back Ty Montgomery went down with an injury during the Patriots’ preseason finale but returned for Week 1 against the Dolphins after there was fear he would be out longer (he was placed on injured reserve after that game), citing it as an example of how all players heal differently.

“Each injury is a little bit different,” Belichick said. “So again, I’m not going to sit here and pretend like I have a magic wand, a crystal ball, and I know exactly what’s going to happen. Nobody knows. I don’t know. He doesn’t know. The doctors don’t know. Take it as it comes and see what happens.

“It’s the same with all of them. We have four, five, six guys like this every week, in varying degrees. Is it two days? Three days? Four days? A week? Is it eight days, 10 days? It’s hard to tell. Until you actually get out there and perform at a level that is comparable to what a professional football player has to do.

“So walking around, going to the grocery store and pumping gas, that’s one thing. Going out there and competing on the football field with other elite professional athletes, that’s different. So what heals OK? What’s OK? What’s competitively OK? Again, you’re talking about well-conditioned athletes that heal quickly, generally speaking. I mean, bones are bones. But guys that are in training, guys that are well-conditioned that are healthy come back quicker than others of us, let’s call it.”